Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $32.07

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.0667.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th.

FIVN opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Five9 had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $285.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.760-0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $366,137.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,113,749.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $221,720.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,811.94. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,231 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9



Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

