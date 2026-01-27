BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives $1,314.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,314.7059.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $1,280.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,122.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,079.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,107.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $22,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,630,750. This represents a 24.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,305 shares of company stock worth $55,488,396 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after buying an additional 842,901 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after buying an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,247,000 after buying an additional 424,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

