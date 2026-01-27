Comparing Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) & Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 7 0 2.50 Digital Realty Trust 0 8 15 2 2.76

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus price target of $47.09, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $193.22, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 149.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Digital Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.05 billion 12.37 $406.33 million $1.79 24.58 Digital Realty Trust $5.55 billion 9.99 $615.19 million $3.87 41.75

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 46.83% 10.72% 5.29% Digital Realty Trust 23.67% 6.41% 2.98%

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

