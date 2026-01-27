Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives $375.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.2941.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $409.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $435.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:RL opened at $360.11 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.