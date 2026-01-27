Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $125.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.9375.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Paychex
Institutional Trading of Paychex
Paychex Stock Down 0.4%
PAYX opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.38% and a net margin of 26.45%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.480-5.530 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.
Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.
Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.