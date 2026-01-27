Analyzing REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel World Trade (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Janel World Trade and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Janel World Trade alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel World Trade 0 0 0 0 0.00 REV Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

REV Group has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential downside of 26.59%. Given REV Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than Janel World Trade.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Janel World Trade has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel World Trade and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel World Trade 2.61% 23.78% 4.15% REV Group 3.86% 31.67% 10.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janel World Trade and REV Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel World Trade $207.44 million 0.21 $5.41 million $4.17 8.87 REV Group $2.46 billion 1.33 $95.20 million $1.91 35.12

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Janel World Trade. Janel World Trade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REV Group beats Janel World Trade on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel World Trade

(Get Free Report)

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

