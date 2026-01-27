SkyWest (SKYW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $993.1220 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.92%.SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

In other news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $503,401.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,067.48. This trade represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 118.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $213,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on SkyWest in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.