Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRUP

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Trupanion has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $219,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,345.22. This represents a 16.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $1,168,245. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 264,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Trupanion by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company’s core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.