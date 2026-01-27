Analysts Set On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) PT at GBX 308

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 308.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 320 to GBX 345 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 217.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 182 and a one year high of GBX 304.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 238.35.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 earnings per share for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group will post 17.3349938 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Jon Wormald purchased 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 per share, with a total value of £17,798.38. Also, insider Simon Cooper purchased 13,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 per share, with a total value of £28,543.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,568. Company insiders own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market. Our model is customer-centric, asset light, profitable and cash generative.

