National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares upgraded National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $120.87 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $74.21 and a 12-month high of $129.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) is a full?service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small? and medium?sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.