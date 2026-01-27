DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

DPMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

DPM Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. DPM Metals has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $267.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. DPM Metals had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 39.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DPM Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada?based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high?grade gold?copper?silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold?copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

