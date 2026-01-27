U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $845,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $85.88 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.98 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.71%.The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc (NYSE: USPH) is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.