C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $3.9723 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $180.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,778.20. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 49,884 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $7,468,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,138.88. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,770 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,201. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

