Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $2.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Blink Charging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, CFO Michael Bercovich bought 65,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $50,306.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 188,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,193.51. This represents a 53.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,708,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 282,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 956,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8,386.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 873,989 shares during the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering a nationwide network of charging stations and related software services. The company designs, develops and markets Level 2 AC and DC fast charging equipment, as well as a cloud-based management platform that enables real-time monitoring, analytics and payment processing. Its integrated approach addresses the needs of commercial, residential and fleet customers looking to deploy EV infrastructure.

Blink’s product portfolio includes a suite of charging stations suitable for parking garages, retail locations, hospitality venues and multiunit dwellings.

