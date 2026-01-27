Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.4167.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SEE stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 8.52%.Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 383.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.