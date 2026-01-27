High Tide (HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $158.9140 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of High Tide in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,030,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in High Tide during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 628.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 376,659 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of High Tide by 15,484.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 418,074 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) is an omnichannel retailer and branded consumer packaged goods company serving the regulated cannabis market. The company operates a network of licensed cannabis retail stores across Canada, offering a curated assortment of cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes and lifestyle accessories. In parallel, High Tide maintains an e-commerce platform that delivers hemp-derived products, vaporizers, glassware and other ancillary goods to consumers in multiple jurisdictions.

Within Canada, High Tide’s retail division includes banners such as Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Supply Co and The Hunny Pot, each designed to provide differentiated in-store experiences.

