Hawkins (HWKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $252.51 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 4:10 PM ET.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.42 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Hawkins to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a one year low of $98.30 and a one year high of $186.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Drew M. Grahek purchased 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $200,501.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,117.60. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 9.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWKN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

