Robert Half (RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Robert Half to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.2907 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.85. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 153.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $35.00 target price on Robert Half in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.63.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $692,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Robert Half by 8.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 188,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

