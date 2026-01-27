Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.40 per share and revenue of $5.7112 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.64 by ($0.19). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $390.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $355.91 and a twelve month high of $490.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc (NYSE: GPI) is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.