Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) versus 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Financial Contrast

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

908 Devices has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Vaso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $59.63 million 4.03 -$72.21 million ($0.11) -60.36 Vaso $86.77 million 0.35 $950,000.00 $0.01 17.48

This table compares 908 Devices and Vaso”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vaso has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vaso 0 0 0 0 0.00

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -7.17% -22.31% -16.90% Vaso 2.91% 9.49% 3.16%

Summary

Vaso beats 908 Devices on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling. Its products also comprise Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. The company operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging equipment and ultrasound systems, GEHC service agreements, GEHC training, and GEHC and third-party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices and software. This segment offers Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for ECG and blood pressure signals, including cloud-based software and algorithm subscription services; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsation therapy systems for non-invasive and outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

