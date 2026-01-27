ASML (ASML) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 Pre Recorded results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $8.84 per share and revenue of $11.0902 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 Pre Recorded earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 1:00 AM ET.

ASML Trading Up 1.8%

ASML opened at $1,413.35 on Tuesday. ASML has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,419.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,492,000 after buying an additional 148,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 32.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 413,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 289,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ASML from $1,528.00 to $1,642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,407.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

