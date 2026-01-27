Financial Institutions (FISI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect Financial Institutions to post earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $62.9850 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Financial Institutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.51%.

FISI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Financial Institutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 34.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 736,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 187,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 10,367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc (NASDAQ: FISI) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide tax-advantaged income to shareholders. The company invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by states, municipalities and government agencies across the United States. By focusing on high-credit-quality bonds, Financial Institutions aims to deliver current income that is exempt from federal income tax.

In constructing its portfolio, the company may also utilize money market instruments and repurchase agreements to manage liquidity and facilitate efficient settlement.

