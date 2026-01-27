Altria Group (MO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $5.0236 billion for the quarter. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 319.43% and a net margin of 37.89%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MO opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria’s principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

