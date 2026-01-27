Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $290.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.29. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $307.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $580,086.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,251.21. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Sung-Jip Kim sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $553,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,453.50. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,617,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,068,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 148,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $114,721,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.