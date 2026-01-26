Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.550-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Crane to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NYSE CR traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.82. 869,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.51 and a 200-day moving average of $188.49. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $214.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

