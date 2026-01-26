Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Up 19.2% – Here’s Why

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) was up 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 and last traded at GBX 211.22. Approximately 67,942,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 745% from the average daily volume of 8,040,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.23.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.10.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments. The company also provides eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, hip and knee treatment, and heart and kidney treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.