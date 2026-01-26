Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for California Resources (CRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of California Resources (NYSE: CRC) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2026 – California Resources was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – California Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – California Resources was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2026 – California Resources was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/5/2026 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/1/2026 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2025 – California Resources was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – California Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

12/2/2025 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

