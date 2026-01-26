Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for California Resources (CRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of California Resources (NYSE: CRC) in the last few weeks:
- 1/26/2026 – California Resources was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – California Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – California Resources was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – California Resources was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 1/5/2026 – California Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.
- 1/1/2026 – California Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/12/2025 – California Resources was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – California Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – California Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.
- 12/2/2025 – California Resources is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
California Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.
CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.
