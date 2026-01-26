Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

OTCMKTS THVB remained flat at $98.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. Thomasville Bancshares has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $100.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.42.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Thomasville, Alabama. Through its community banking subsidiary, it offers a range of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company emphasizes personalized customer service and local decision-making, positioning itself as a partner in the economic development of its service area.

The company’s subsidiary provides traditional deposit instruments such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

