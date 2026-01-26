First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 23,463 shares.The stock last traded at $118.0250 and had previously closed at $118.13.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $969.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 433.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

