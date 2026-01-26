Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Papa John’s International stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.37. 917,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,299. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John’s restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John’s centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

