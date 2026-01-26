Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9945, but opened at $1.07. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 171,862 shares traded.

Rare Element Resources Trading Down 8.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $472.24 million, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on rare earth element deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Bear Lodge project in northeastern Wyoming, which hosts both light and heavy rare earth oxides such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. Rare Element Resources is working to advance this project through feasibility, permitting and eventual commercial production to establish a domestic supply of critical minerals.

Incorporated in the mid-2000s and headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rare Element Resources has conducted extensive drilling, metallurgical test work and engineering studies to refine its processing technology.

