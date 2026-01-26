MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $462.67, but opened at $512.14. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $526.8740, with a volume of 192,075 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.86.
Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
