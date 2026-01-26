Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 15,574 shares.The stock last traded at $49.4440 and had previously closed at $49.37.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.
