Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 15,574 shares.The stock last traded at $49.4440 and had previously closed at $49.37.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRB. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,145,000.

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more. PCRB was launched on Jan 19, 2023 and is managed by Putnam.

