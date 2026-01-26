ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $21.64. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 633,265 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF by 333.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

Featured Articles

