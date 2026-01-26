Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Stock Price Up 21.5% – Here’s What Happened

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 and last traded at GBX 1.18. Approximately 26,787,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 11,857,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97.
Block Energy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £11.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83.
About Block Energy
The Company has structured its operations around a four-project strategy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block Energy
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.