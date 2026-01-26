Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 6,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $134.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.