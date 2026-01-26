Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,158 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 6,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:XOM opened at $134.93 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on XOM by $9, providing a direct analyst-driven valuation bump that can support upside and investor confidence. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Price Target Raised by $9 at JPMorgan
- Positive Sentiment: DBS initiated/returned a Buy on XOM, adding another positive analyst endorsement that can drive flows into the stock. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Receives a Buy from DBS
- Positive Sentiment: Exxon broke ground on a Baytown refinery project to expand diesel and lubricant base-stock capacity — a capital allocation move that supports downstream margin expansion and longer-term earnings resilience. Exxon Mobil breaks ground on Baytown refinery project for diesel and lubricant base stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other notes flag that Exxon has the mix of factors likely to produce an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly release — expectations that tend to lift the stock into reporting. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Exxon is scheduled to post quarterly results on Friday — the timing concentrates focus and volatility around the print. Exxon Mobil (XOM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday
- Neutral Sentiment: TV mentions (CNBC) and broader media coverage are giving XOM visibility; such coverage can amplify short-term flows but is not a fundamental driver. Kimberly Clark, S&P Global, Exxon Mobil And A Health Care Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain mixed on energy names, with some preferring fee?based midstream peers (EPD) for stability — a comparative view that can temper multiple expansion for major integrated oil names like Exxon. ExxonMobil vs. EPD: Which Energy Stock Boasts Better Prospects?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical noise and softer crude prices remain risk factors; market skittishness from macro headlines can pressure energy equities despite company-level positives. Energy Stocks Steady Amid Macro Chaos; Sunday Night Earnings Surprise Ahead
- Negative Sentiment: Some analyst pieces highlight that softer oil (near $60) still exposes Exxon’s upstream results; weaker commodity realizations could cap near?term upside. How Exxon Mobil’s Integrated Strengths Offset Crude Price Weakness
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
