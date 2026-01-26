Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,628,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after buying an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,138,031,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after acquiring an additional 291,280 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 19,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.27, for a total transaction of $19,088,688.92. Following the sale, the director owned 103,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,695,875.30. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,186 shares of company stock worth $65,820,670. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $919.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $882.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $898.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

