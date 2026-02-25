Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $19.00 price target on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of CWK stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 0.86%.Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

