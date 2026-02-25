Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $35.00 price objective on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $21.32 on Monday. Intapp has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07, a PEG ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $379,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Intapp by 356.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 913.5% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.