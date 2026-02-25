Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lisata Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Lisata Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Lisata Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lisata Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: LSTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for severe diseases. The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, targeting autoimmune and inflammatory conditions through immunotherapeutic and cell-based approaches.

Lisata’s research and development activities are designed to improve upon existing treatment modalities by emphasizing targeted biologics and precision cell therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.