Assured Guaranty (AGO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $205.8280 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Assured Guaranty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,409,263.90. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $154,990 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 366,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,935,000 after buying an additional 233,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 230,920 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 60.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 481,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 182,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 132,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,589,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd is a Bermuda-domiciled provider of financial guaranty insurance and reinsurance products serving public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. The company’s primary business activity is credit enhancement, whereby it guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on debt obligations issued by municipal and infrastructure entities. By combining rigorous risk assessment with active portfolio management, Assured Guaranty helps issuers access capital at more attractive rates while protecting investors against credit events.

In its public finance segment, the company underwrites municipal bond insurance for state and local governments, public-private partnerships and essential infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.