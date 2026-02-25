Zacks Research Weighs in on OTCMKTS:ETST FY2027 Earnings

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Earth Science Tech in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Earth Science Tech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETST opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Earth Science Tech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

Earth Science Tech ( OTCMKTS:ETST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Earth Science Tech had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million.

Earth Science Tech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional, electrolyte and cannabinoid?infused products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ETST, the company’s core business centers on proprietary rehydration solutions and hemp?derived nutraceuticals designed to support wellness, recovery and immune function.

The company’s flagship line includes DripDrop® Oral Rehydration Solutions, a clinically tested formula created to promote rapid hydration and electrolyte balance.

