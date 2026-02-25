Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadcom in a report released on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $8.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.66. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Broadcom’s FY2027 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $325.49 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.42. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. The trade was a 2.81% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 48,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,099.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 8,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New product catalyst — Broadcom introduced its BroadPeak connectivity chip targeting 5G Advanced and 6G with ~40% lower power use; company forecasts AI revenue to double and strong semiconductor growth, which supports longer-term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Zacks moved AVGO to a Buy (Rank #2), reflecting rising optimism on earnings prospects that can help demand for the shares ahead of results. Read More.

Analyst upgrades — Zacks moved AVGO to a Buy (Rank #2), reflecting rising optimism on earnings prospects that can help demand for the shares ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness — Analysts’ consensus price targets imply substantial upside (reports show ~30–35% potential), keeping a favorable institutional bias into earnings. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness — Analysts’ consensus price targets imply substantial upside (reports show ~30–35% potential), keeping a favorable institutional bias into earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — Notable funds (including ARK) added shares and some firms raised estimates, signaling continued investor conviction in AVGO’s AI exposure and growth runway. Read More.

Institutional interest — Notable funds (including ARK) added shares and some firms raised estimates, signaling continued investor conviction in AVGO’s AI exposure and growth runway. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview — Multiple previews expect Broadcom to meet/beat revenue and EPS estimates, but markets will key on Q2 guidance, gross-margin trajectory and management commentary on AI mix. Upcoming report is the immediate catalyst to watch. Read More.

Earnings preview — Multiple previews expect Broadcom to meet/beat revenue and EPS estimates, but markets will key on Q2 guidance, gross-margin trajectory and management commentary on AI mix. Upcoming report is the immediate catalyst to watch. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options positioning — Some traders recommend covered-put or other income strategies into the quarter, indicating cautious, income-focused positioning rather than outright directional conviction. Read More.

Options positioning — Some traders recommend covered-put or other income strategies into the quarter, indicating cautious, income-focused positioning rather than outright directional conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trim — Citi reduced its price target (from $480 to $458) despite keeping a Buy, a modest signal that some sell?side desks are tempering upside after recent guidance and margin discussion. Read More.

Analyst target trim — Citi reduced its price target (from $480 to $458) despite keeping a Buy, a modest signal that some sell?side desks are tempering upside after recent guidance and margin discussion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term weakness & margin concerns — Recent coverage notes share declines and investor worry about gross-margin pressure from a faster-growing, lower?margin AI mix; that uncertainty is pressuring the stock into earnings. Read More.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

