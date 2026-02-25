FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tesla Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $409.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 379.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.