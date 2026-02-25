FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tesla Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
TSLA stock opened at $409.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 379.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tesla has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.08.
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after buying an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,688,630,000 after buying an additional 7,367,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla sued the California DMV to overturn a ruling that labeled its FSD/Autopilot marketing “false advertising,” a move that, if successful, would remove a regulatory overhang and reduce legal uncertainty for future sales and software rollout. Tesla sues California DMV to reverse ruling that company engaged in false advertising on FSD
- Positive Sentiment: Progress on Optimus and robotics remains a core bullish narrative — bullish pieces argue humanoid robotics could re?rate Tesla away from pure EV multiples toward a higher?growth AI/robotics valuation. Tesla’s Optimus Robot Could Reach Human-Level Proficiency in 2026 — Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: At least one bank (Erste Group) has raised earnings estimates for Tesla, providing an analyst?backed counterpoint to some of the negative sales headlines. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: Tesla’s P/E sits near a multi?year high, splitting analysts between “buy the AI story” and “too stretched,” meaning price moves will be sensitive to execution news. Tesla’s P/E Is Near a 5-Year High—Buy Signal or Panic Signal?
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesla is running a short, time?limited Cybertruck promotion (Musk says a 10?day deal) — could support near?term demand but also signals pressure on pricing. Tesla Cybertruck Deal May Last Only 10 Days: Musk Says New Price Will Depend ‘On How Much Demand’ At $60K
- Negative Sentiment: European demand weakness: January EU registrations fell ~17% and BYD is gaining share rapidly — near?term sales pressure in a key market and a clear competitive threat. Tesla’s Europe problem keeps getting worse. Here’s why
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/financial risk: a judge upheld a $243M jury verdict tied to an Autopilot crash, a ruling that could pressure earnings or increase insurance/legal exposure. Tesla loses crucial Autopilot ruling that could cost hundreds of millions
- Negative Sentiment: Other legal/headline risks: a U.S. judge refused to dismiss a hiring?bias lawsuit alleging discrimination in hiring practices — adds to headline/legal noise even if prospects of plaintiff success are uncertain. Tesla must face lawsuit alleging anti-American bias in hiring, US judge rules
- Negative Sentiment: Market sentiment and compensation concerns: Reddit sentiment has soured YTD and commentators (e.g., Ross Gerber) are flagging the real cost of stock?based compensation — both can amplify downside in a high?PE name. TSLA Is Down 11% in 2026 and Reddit Is Losing Faith Fast Ross Gerber Highlights Meta’s ‘$23.6 Billion’ Share Buyback Cost, Warns TSLA Shareholders About Stock Compensation
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
