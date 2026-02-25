Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CENTA Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTAFree Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.6%

CENTA stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $617.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $126,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 646 shares in the company, valued at $22,287. This represents a 85.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,766.10. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,892 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.