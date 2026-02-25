Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard from $35.00 to $43.65 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CPS opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.37 million, a PE ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $672.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.51 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

