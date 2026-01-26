Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Purchased by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,130.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Gartner by 1,284.6% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $231.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.69. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.16 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 92.12%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $84,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,375.44. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

