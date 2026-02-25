Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 370,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 292,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,028,000 after buying an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,109,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,718,000 after acquiring an additional 104,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,762,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,501 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,050,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.

To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.