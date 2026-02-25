Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 370,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 292,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American exchange under the ticker EVV. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short- to intermediate-term debt securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, asset-backed securities and various government-related obligations.
To enhance yield, the fund may employ modest leverage through the issuance of preferred stock and borrowings.
