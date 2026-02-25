Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.93. 32,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 46,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0751 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.
EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.
