Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.93. 32,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 46,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0751 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 91,046 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a global portfolio of fixed-income securities. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s assets are allocated to debt obligations, including investment-grade corporate bonds, high-yield instruments and sovereign, mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The fund’s focus on short-duration issues—generally those with maturities of less than five years—aims to mitigate interest rate risk while capturing income opportunities across diverse market segments.

EVG is actively managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, utilizing rigorous credit research and sector analysis to identify undervalued and mispriced debt instruments.

