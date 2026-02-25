GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 10,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average daily volume of 1,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

